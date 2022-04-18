Consumers Experienced Sickness After Eating Lucky Charms: FDA Investigates

By Logan DeLoye

April 18, 2022

General Mills Reports Lower Than Expected Quarterly Earnings
Photo: Getty Images

Some consumers have not been so lucky lately after experiencing sicknesses related to popular General Mills cereal, Lucky Charms. General Mills is headquartered right here in Minneapolis and is known around the world for producing popular breakfast staples.

The cereal features fictional character, Lucky the Leprechaun on the front of the box and contains multiple luck-themed marshmallows throughout.

Hundreds of people have turned to the internet this year to report symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting that they believe to be directly related to consuming the cereal.

These complaints have led to an FDA investigation after the agency itself was notified of the reoccurring symptoms.

According to ABC13, the FDA acknowledged the recent comments in a release that stated:

"The FDA takes seriously any reports of possible adulteration of a food that may also cause illnesses or injury."

There is a food safety website that allows those who feel that they have been poisoned to warn others about products that have made them sick.

According to NPR, General Mills released their own statements that assured that they are aware of these reports and have conducted their own investigations without finding evidence of this illness. The company would prefer if customers reached out to them directly regarding health concerns.

