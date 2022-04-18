Here Are Dallas' Most Exciting New Restaurants So Far This Year

By Ginny Reese

April 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

New restaurants are popping up all over the area offering new cuisines and delicious dishes. There have been tons of high-profile openings across Dallas this year, with most of them being highly-anticipated for their new foods and fun atmospheres.

The Dallas Observer listed the city's 12 most exciting new restaurants so far this year. According to the news outlet, imports and Italian cuisine are definitely shining bright at the moment.

The news outlet says that the "most raved-about restaurant in town" for the last few weeks has been Carbone Dallas. It's been super hard for anyone to get a reservation to try it out.

According to the Dallas Observer, here are the 12 most exciting new restaurants in the Dallas area:

  1. Carbone Dallas
  2. Carbone Vino
  3. Sadelle's
  4. Sassetta
  5. Fiatto
  6. AG Texican
  7. Odelay
  8. Toussaint Brasserie
  9. The Mexican
  10. Darkoo's Chicken Shack
  11. Knife Burger in Plano
  12. Sfuzzi

Click here to read what the Dallas Observer says about each of the exciting new restaurants.

