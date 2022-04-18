Katy Perry Was Brought To Tears By 'Imagine' Cover On 'American Idol'

On the latest episode of American Idol, Christian Guardino took the stage to perform John Lennon’s classic “Imagine" and it brought judge Katy Perry to tears.

Guardino delivered a stunning rendition of the song, and Perry is seen dabbing tears from her eyes during the performance. Luke Bryan joked afterwards, “Katy, how many stages of cry are there? Because Katy has went through all the consonants of crying.” He later told the Idol contestant, “You just slayed that performance. I didn’t hear anything but perfection.” Richie and Perry also had nothing but praise for Guardino's performance. “Hearing what you have overcome and the mountains you’ve climbed and the mountains of gratitude that you have and then you sing ‘Imagine,’ which is a world changing song…you are put on this planet to do something super powerful and you are doing it right now and in this room. God bless you, Christian," Perry said.

Lionel Richie commented, “You are the poster child for the power of the human spirit. There are so many people in the world who would say ‘This is what’s wrong with my life,’ and then you walk out and say, ‘Let me tell you what’s next,’ and you’ve taken all of your blessings and joined us on this stage. We love what you’re doing.”

Watch the performance below.