Mac Miller's Drug Dealer Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison

One of the drug dealers that supplied fentanyl-laced pills to Mac Miller has been sentenced to 11 years in prison, according to TMZ.

The dealer, named Ryan Reavis, plead guilty back in November to one count of distributing fentanyl. Reavis had asked for 5 years while prosecutors originally wanted to put him away for 12.5 years. He was sentenced to 10 years and 11 months. The authorities said that Reavis supplied the fatal oxycodone pills to Mac's alleged drug dealer, Cameron Pettit, on orders from Stephen Walter - who also recently pled guilty to distributing fentanyl. In court on Monday, Reavis claimed that he was just a middle man and that he had "no idea" that the pills were counterfeit, per TMZ.

Mac Miller's mother, Karen Meyers, read a statement in court before the sentencing: "He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there." Reavis was first arrested in Arizona back in 2019, where authorities said they found a fake doctor's notepad, firearms, and drugs including prescription-only pills and marijuana. The cases for the other two involved, Pettit and Walter, are still pending.