Miami Woman Scores $2 Million Lottery Prize From Scratch-Off Game

A Miami woman is taking home thick stacks of cash after winning a scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

Yodelmy Lopez Leyva won $2 million top prize from the $2,000,000 50X CASHWORD game, officials confirm. The lucky woman decided to take a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,760,000.00, a release reads.

Lottery officials added that Lopez Leyva bought her winning ticket from La Favorita Discount at 2742 Southwest 8th Street in Miami. The store will also get a $4,000 commission for selling the ticket.

You only have to drop $10 to play 50X CASHWORD, which has been around since December 2020, CBS Miami reports. There's a 1-in-3.37 chance of winning something. Players have a chance to win eight to prizes of $2 million -- just like Lopez Leyva.

She isn't the only Florida resident who's been lucky enough to win. Another Florida woman made headlines over how she'll spend her lottery money, which she scored from a new scratch-off game Florida Lottery is offering.

More feel-good lottery stories are sweeping the nation, too, like a North Carolina woman who feels "blessed" after landing a major lottery win... twice! Then, there was a California woman who "accidentally" won $10 million.

