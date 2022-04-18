Minneapolis Chipotle Parking Lot Puddle Named "Lake Chipotle"

There is a new lake in The Land Of 1,000 Lakes putting all others to shame.

As a string of dreary weather takes residence over the Midwest, locals turn to sarcasm. Hennepin Avenue South boasted "lake front views" after a Chipotle parking lot flooded and residents became attached to it. Dubbed "Lake Chipotle," the popular parking lot flood now has its own website after it received hundreds of rave Google reviews.

Lake Chipotle has become so popular that it is an official tourist attraction on Google Maps and has its own Reddit thread titled, "Uptown Chipotle Swimming Pool Appreciation Post."

According to Axios Twin Cities, this Chipotle parking lot floods often and some are not on board with the jokes.

The only complaints are from locals who have to travel near the flooding as it becomes increasingly difficult for those on bikes, motorcycles and in cars to navigate around the area.

Bring Me The News, reached out to hennepinforthepeople.org and received a response from a group member who stated that they are not currently giving guided tours of the lake.

The attraction continues to be added and removed on Google Maps and locals remain hopeful in the pursuit to preserve Lake Chipotle as a landmark amidst construction.