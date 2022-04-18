Minneapolis Chipotle Parking Lot Puddle Named "Lake Chipotle"

By Logan DeLoye

April 18, 2022

Chipotle Mexican Grill Logo Sign
Photo: Getty Images

There is a new lake in The Land Of 1,000 Lakes putting all others to shame.

As a string of dreary weather takes residence over the Midwest, locals turn to sarcasm. Hennepin Avenue South boasted "lake front views" after a Chipotle parking lot flooded and residents became attached to it. Dubbed "Lake Chipotle," the popular parking lot flood now has its own website after it received hundreds of rave Google reviews.

Lake Chipotle has become so popular that it is an official tourist attraction on Google Maps and has its own Reddit thread titled, "Uptown Chipotle Swimming Pool Appreciation Post."

According to Axios Twin Cities, this Chipotle parking lot floods often and some are not on board with the jokes.

The only complaints are from locals who have to travel near the flooding as it becomes increasingly difficult for those on bikes, motorcycles and in cars to navigate around the area.

Bring Me The News, reached out to hennepinforthepeople.org and received a response from a group member who stated that they are not currently giving guided tours of the lake.

The attraction continues to be added and removed on Google Maps and locals remain hopeful in the pursuit to preserve Lake Chipotle as a landmark amidst construction.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.