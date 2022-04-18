This Texas Town Just Got A Drone Food Delivery Service
By Ginny Reese
April 18, 2022
The days of waiting in a drive-thru line are over. One North Texas town just got a drone delivery service.
The new drone service in Granbury will bring your dinner right to your door, reported KENS 5.
Jason McGarry, regional manager of operations for Flytrex said, "Whenever they look back, they'll say Granbury was the first city in Texas to have a drone."
The drone delivery company is based in North Carolina. Granbury is the first city in Texas to adopt this special type of delivery service. McGarry said, "We’ve got a lot of boxes we have to check off and Granbury is the city that checked off all those boxes."
With Flytrex, delivery takes flight! Anything you need - from food delivery to grocery essentials, delivered to your backyard in 5 minutes.#changingthegame #dronedelivery #flytrex pic.twitter.com/8LLIxzJJv8— Flytrex (@flytrexcom) November 1, 2021
There are typically many restrictions when choosing a town for the service, especially in highly-populated areas like Dallas. That's why Granbury is the perfect spot.
Customers who live within a mile of the launchpad can order from the Flytrex app. When the food is ready, a Flytrex representative picks it up and loads it in the drone. Then, it's delivered to the customer's house or delivery point.
Customers are super happy to not wait in lines anymore. One customer said, "I'm never going through the drive-thru again."