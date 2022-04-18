This Texas Town Just Got A Drone Food Delivery Service

The days of waiting in a drive-thru line are over. One North Texas town just got a drone delivery service.

The new drone service in Granbury will bring your dinner right to your door, reported KENS 5.

Jason McGarry, regional manager of operations for Flytrex said, "Whenever they look back, they'll say Granbury was the first city in Texas to have a drone."

The drone delivery company is based in North Carolina. Granbury is the first city in Texas to adopt this special type of delivery service. McGarry said, "We’ve got a lot of boxes we have to check off and Granbury is the city that checked off all those boxes."

