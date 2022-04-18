Rosalía Announces Highly-Anticipated ‘Motomami’ World Tour: See The Dates
By Yashira C.
April 18, 2022
Rosalía announced the dates for her highly-anticipated 'Motomami' World Tour today (April 18.)
The tour will take her through 15 countries in Europe, North America, and Latin America. It kicks off this summer with a whopping 12 dates in her home country of Spain. The "LA FAMA" singer wrote in her announcement (translated from Spanish), "It's been 1 month today that Motomami came out and I'm very excited to announce that I'm going to do this tour in so many cities around the world I can't wait to see you." Fans have responded with excitement saying that they "can't wait" for the Spanish pop star's tour for her breakthrough album.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. local time. See the announcement and all of the dates below.
🦋OTO🦋MAMI WORLD TOUR 2022 Hoy hace 1 mes q salió Motomami y me emociona muchísimo anunciaros que voy q hacer esta gira por tantas ciudades del mundo 🏍🦋 Que ganas de veros a toOodxssssss❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/aOgXOWU1qp— R O S A L Í A (@rosalia) April 18, 2022
Wed Jul 06 – Almería, Spain – Recinto Ferial de Almeria
Sat Jul 9 – Sevilla, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja
Tue Jul 12 – Granada, Spain – Plaza de Toros
Thu Jul 14 – Malaga, Spain – Marenostrum
Sat Jul 16 – Valencia, Spain – Auditorio Marina Sur
Tue Jul 19 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Wed Jul 20 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Sat Jul 23 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Sun Jul 24 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Jul 27 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC
Fri Jul 29 – La Coruña, Spain – The Coliseo
Mon Aug 1 – Palma, Spain – Son Fusteret
Sun Aug 14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional
Wed Aug 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telemex
Fri Aug 19 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio CitiBanamex
Mon Aug 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tom Brasil
Thu Aug 25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar
Sun Aug 28 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena
Wed Aug 31 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena
Sat Sep 3 – La Romana, Dominican Republic – Altos De Chavon Amphitheater
Fri Sep 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Coliseo
Thu Sep 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun Sep 18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
Mon Sep 19 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall
Fri Sep 23 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage
Mon Sep 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
Wed Sep 28 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Oct 2 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Tue Oct 4 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Fri Oct 7 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
Sat Oct 8 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater
Wed Oct 12 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall
Fri Oct 14 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Oct 22 – Miami, FL – iii Points Festival
Fri Nov 25 – Porto, Portugal – Pavilhão Rosa Mota
Sat Nov 26 – Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno
Thu Dec 1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
Sun Dec 4 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom
Wed Dec 7 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall
Sat Dec 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
Mon Dec 12 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
Thu Dec 15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
Sun Dec 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena