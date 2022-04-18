Rosalía Announces Highly-Anticipated ‘Motomami’ World Tour: See The Dates

Rosalía announced the dates for her highly-anticipated 'Motomami' World Tour today (April 18.)

The tour will take her through 15 countries in Europe, North America, and Latin America. It kicks off this summer with a whopping 12 dates in her home country of Spain. The "LA FAMA" singer wrote in her announcement (translated from Spanish), "It's been 1 month today that Motomami came out and I'm very excited to announce that I'm going to do this tour in so many cities around the world I can't wait to see you." Fans have responded with excitement saying that they "can't wait" for the Spanish pop star's tour for her breakthrough album.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. local time. See the announcement and all of the dates below.