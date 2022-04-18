Rosalía Announces Highly-Anticipated ‘Motomami’ World Tour: See The Dates

By Yashira C.

April 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Rosalía announced the dates for her highly-anticipated 'Motomami' World Tour today (April 18.)

The tour will take her through 15 countries in Europe, North America, and Latin America. It kicks off this summer with a whopping 12 dates in her home country of Spain. The "LA FAMA" singer wrote in her announcement (translated from Spanish), "It's been 1 month today that Motomami came out and I'm very excited to announce that I'm going to do this tour in so many cities around the world I can't wait to see you." Fans have responded with excitement saying that they "can't wait" for the Spanish pop star's tour for her breakthrough album.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. local time. See the announcement and all of the dates below.

Wed Jul 06 – Almería, Spain – Recinto Ferial de Almeria

Sat Jul 9 – Sevilla, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja

Tue Jul 12 – Granada, Spain – Plaza de Toros

Thu Jul 14 – Malaga, Spain – Marenostrum

Sat Jul 16 – Valencia, Spain – Auditorio Marina Sur

Tue Jul 19 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Wed Jul 20 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Sat Jul 23 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Sun Jul 24 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Wed Jul 27 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC

Fri Jul 29 – La Coruña, Spain – The Coliseo

Mon Aug 1 – Palma, Spain – Son Fusteret

Sun Aug 14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional

Wed Aug 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telemex

Fri Aug 19 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio CitiBanamex

Mon Aug 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tom Brasil

Thu Aug 25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar

Sun Aug 28 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

Wed Aug 31 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena

Sat Sep 3 – La Romana, Dominican Republic – Altos De Chavon Amphitheater

Fri Sep 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Coliseo

Thu Sep 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Sep 18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall

Mon Sep 19 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall

Fri Sep 23 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage

Mon Sep 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

Wed Sep 28 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Oct 2 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Tue Oct 4 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Fri Oct 7 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater

Sat Oct 8 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater

Wed Oct 12 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall

Fri Oct 14 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 22 – Miami, FL – iii Points Festival

Fri Nov 25 – Porto, Portugal – Pavilhão Rosa Mota

Sat Nov 26 – Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno

Thu Dec 1 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

Sun Dec 4 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom

Wed Dec 7 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

Sat Dec 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Mon Dec 12 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

Thu Dec 15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

Sun Dec 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

