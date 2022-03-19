Rosalía Sends Kim Kardashian The Sweetest 'MOTOMAMI' Package
By Yashira C.
March 19, 2022
Rosalía's new album MOTOMAMI was officially released yesterday (March 18) and the singer has been sending celebrities the greatest PR packages in promotion of her album.
Kim Kardashian was among the celebs that received a package, and she posted it on her Instagram stories which Rosalía reposted with a heart emoji. The package included a CD, a plain white t-shirt including markers to draw on it with, a large helmet complete with the singer's signature butterfly symbol, a poster, and more. Euphoria's Alexa Demie was also gifted a package with a sweet handwritten message from Rosalía which when translated from Spanish reads “For my friend Alexa who is a total MOTOMAMI :) With love, Rosalia."
See the photos below.
Kim Kardashian sube a sus historias de Instagram lo que le ha enviado Rosalía con motivo del lanzamiento del disco "Motomami" pic.twitter.com/yQJWLGAwD2— ROSALÍA NEWS (@NewsRosalia) March 19, 2022
La actriz de la serie "Euphoria", Alexa Demie, sube a sus historias de Instagram una foto de Rosalía, con una dedicatoria de la española que pone:— ROSALÍA NEWS (@NewsRosalia) March 19, 2022
"Para mi amiga Alexa que es toda una Motomami, con amor ❤️, Rosalía" pic.twitter.com/nhKTw2veBc
Rosalía's album has been a long time coming, as it's been four years since her last album El Mal Querer. Fans and critics have responded to the album positively. The singer took to Instagram to share her feelings on her new release. When translated from Spanish it reads, "After 3 years today it makes me very happy to have Motomami in my hands. Thank you for waiting, I have put my whole heart into it. And when you hear it is when it is complete. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU SO MUCH LOVE AND SUPPORT TO MY MUSIC❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."