Rosalía Sends Kim Kardashian The Sweetest 'MOTOMAMI' Package

Rosalía's new album MOTOMAMI was officially released yesterday (March 18) and the singer has been sending celebrities the greatest PR packages in promotion of her album.

Kim Kardashian was among the celebs that received a package, and she posted it on her Instagram stories which Rosalía reposted with a heart emoji. The package included a CD, a plain white t-shirt including markers to draw on it with, a large helmet complete with the singer's signature butterfly symbol, a poster, and more. Euphoria's Alexa Demie was also gifted a package with a sweet handwritten message from Rosalía which when translated from Spanish reads “For my friend Alexa who is a total MOTOMAMI :) With love, Rosalia."

See the photos below.