Snoop Dogg Reveals His Plans For Death Row's Catalog

“First thing I did was snatch all the music off those platforms traditionally known to people, because those platforms don’t pay,” he said towards the end of the episode. “And those platforms get millions of millions of streams, and nobody gets paid other than the record labels. So what I wanted to do is snatch my music off, create a platform similar to Amazon, Netflix, Hulu. It’ll be a Death Row app, and the music, in the meantime, will live in the metaverse.”



Snoop also provided more insight into his stance on Diddy and Bay Boy Records. In a teaser for the episode, Snoop stated that he wanted to collaborate with Death Row's former rival. Snoop doubled-down on his previous claim and even explained what it was like to be in the middle of the East Coast/West Coast beef during the beginning of his music career.



“People died, but we had nothing to do with it. We were always the peaceful ones,” Snoop said. “That’s the epicenter of everything, they tried to get me to not like Puffy and Biggie while in the middle of the Death Row-Bad Boy feud. And I made my choice, I had no issues with them... I said, ‘I wanna do a song with them n***as.’”



Watch the entire two-hour Drink Champs episode featuring Snoop Dogg below.