Snoop Dogg Reveals His Plans For Death Row's Catalog
By Tony M. Centeno
April 18, 2022
Fans have been wondering about the future of Dr. Dre's The Chronic album and other classics from the Death Row roster for the past few months since several notable albums disappeared from streaming services. Now the label's new owner Snoop Dogg has offered an explanation.
During his latest appearance on Drink Champs which premiered ahead of Coachella weekend, April 15, Snoop Dogg explained why he pulled legendary albums like his Doggystyle album and others from streaming services. The Long Beach, Calif. native plans to set up his own platform to host the label's catalog on so that he and his artists can directly reap the benefits.
“First thing I did was snatch all the music off those platforms traditionally known to people, because those platforms don’t pay,” he said towards the end of the episode. “And those platforms get millions of millions of streams, and nobody gets paid other than the record labels. So what I wanted to do is snatch my music off, create a platform similar to Amazon, Netflix, Hulu. It’ll be a Death Row app, and the music, in the meantime, will live in the metaverse.”
Snoop also provided more insight into his stance on Diddy and Bay Boy Records. In a teaser for the episode, Snoop stated that he wanted to collaborate with Death Row's former rival. Snoop doubled-down on his previous claim and even explained what it was like to be in the middle of the East Coast/West Coast beef during the beginning of his music career.
“People died, but we had nothing to do with it. We were always the peaceful ones,” Snoop said. “That’s the epicenter of everything, they tried to get me to not like Puffy and Biggie while in the middle of the Death Row-Bad Boy feud. And I made my choice, I had no issues with them... I said, ‘I wanna do a song with them n***as.’”
Watch the entire two-hour Drink Champs episode featuring Snoop Dogg below.