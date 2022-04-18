Some Arizona Towns May See Drinking Water Cutoff As Lake Powell Dries Up

Federal officials are warning that the water crisis in Arizona may soon put some communities' "health and safety" at risk. 12 News reported that the water crisis may soon cut off some communities' supply of drinking water.

Tom Buschatzke, Arizona's director of water resources, said in an interview, "This is really getting to (be) a health and safety issue... the health and safety of those who want to turn on the tap and have water."

If Lake Powell's water level continues to fall, drinking water could be cut off for the 7,500 residents of Page. Buschatzke said, "I never thought this day would come this quickly. But I think we always knew that this day was potentially out there."

He said, "We're going to have to learn to live with less water."

The ultimate goal is to keep Lake Powell's water levels high enough to support power generation at the Glen Canyon Dam and future water supplies to lake mead.

Buschatzke said, "Our task is to avoid the outcome in which the reservoirs are empty... and it's getting more difficult."

Buschatzke said that the state would respond to the Interior Department's request to delay water deliveries. Buschatzke said, "We will take actions to protect Arizona. I just can't say if it will be the specific action that the secretary proposed, but we will act."