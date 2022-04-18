This Chicago Rooftop Has The Best View Of The City

Nothing pairs with a fancy cocktail quite like a five-star view of the city, and the Windy City skyline certainly provides an opportunity for a view from all angles.

Timeout put together a list of the best rooftop bars with a view of the skyline, and the Rooftop at Nobu Hotel stole the show boasting incredible views of the Eastside. Though almost every item on the menu is expensive, this experience will leave you with a good taste.

Here is what Timeout reported about the Rooftop at Nobu Hotel:

The crown jewel of this luxury hotel in the West Loop is the Rooftop at Nobu, a sprawling outdoor terrace located 11 stories above the street. Complemented by east-facing skyline views, the rooftop's design is streamlined and minimalistic, with modern Japanese touches that are equally stylish and intimate. The menu includes a selection of shuko, or small snacks, like nori tacos, black cod lettuce wraps and lamb and chicken kushiyaki. Guests will also be able to order the hotel's signature yellowtail and black cod. On the booze front, expect a menu of wines by the glass and bottle, specialty cocktails and a wide range of sake.

For more of the list click here.