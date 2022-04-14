This Is The Best 'Date Night' Restaurant In Arizona

Call a babysitter, it's date night!!!

Whether you're looking for a quiet night on the town or a bustling atmosphere, there's a little something for everyone. Love Food compiled a list of the best date night spots in every state. Here's what they said about their list:

When we think of the perfect date night images of cosy corners, charming ambience and easy conversation over plates of delicious food often come to mind. Although we're partial to relaxed and intimate spaces, crisp white tablecloths with leather-bound menus have there place too, for those special anniversaries and times you want to be a bit fancy.

In Arizona, the best date night spot is CiBO in Phoenix. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

Classic Italian restaurants will always be a good bet for date night and CiBO packs in old-school charm. The cosy tables are arranged inside a cute 1913 bungalow, yet the menu is anything but old-fashioned. Antipasti dishes like oozing burrata are great for sharing and guests love the perfect pizzas and romantic atmosphere.

CiBO is located at 603 N 5th Ave. in Phoenix.

