This Washington Area Is One Of The Best Places To Live In The U.S.

There are many factors when it comes to finding the perfect place to live, like affordability, safety, housing, schools, local restaurants and bars, attractions, weather, and many more. Several towns, cities, and neighborhoods tick these boxes, so Niche got to work finding the best places to live in the United States.

For their 2022 list, researchers looked at federal data from the FBI, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Census, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources to determine their rankings. According to the website, one neighborhood in Redmond, Washington made it on the list:

Sammamish Valley!

This King County community, which ranked No. 23 overall, netted an overall A+ rating on the website. Sammamish Valley got high marks for its nightlife, public schools, and family-friendliness. Niche noted that 70% of residents own their homes and the median home value is $528,964. Seattle is only 25 minutes away from Sammamish Valley, as well.

Here are the Top 10 best places to live in the country, according to Niche:

Chesterbrook (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) City Center (Santa Monica, California) Penn Wynne (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) Houserville (State College, Pennsylvania) Cottonwood Creek South (Richardson, Texas) Ardmore (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) Los Alamos, New Mexico Hyde Park - Spanishtown Creek (Tampa, Florida) Carmel, Indiana Great Neck Plaza (New York City, New York)

Click here to check out more entries on the list.