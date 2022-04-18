Three Inmates Escape An Ohio Jail: One Suspect Still On The Loose

Police in Zanesville are still searching for one of three inmates that escaped the Muskingum County Jail this morning after assaulting a corrections officer who was making his nightly rounds.

According to Fox 8, suspect Aaron Veyon was jailed for charges of drug trafficking and housing weapons under disability. Fellow inmate Cole Taylor was jailed for tampering with evidence and stolen property charges, and Roy Agin was being held for falsification and attempting escape.

The Muskingum County Sheriffs Office reported that all three men were together on the third floor of the jail when they jumped the night officer and were able to steal his keys. They were then able to quickly escape through multiple rooms and exit through the main entrance of the courthouse.

According to WBNS10, the corrections officer that was attacked is being treated for minor injuries, but remains in stable condition.

Two of the men were captured not long after after traveling through downtown Zanesville. Suspect Aaron Veyon remains on the loose.

There is no telling how far the missing Muskingum County inmate has traveled by now as the investigation continues throughout the state.

Police urge anyone with information regarding Veyon's whereabouts to come forward and call the sheriffs office immediately.