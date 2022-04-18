WATCH: Tom Brady Shares 'Man In The Arena' Finale Trailer, Airing Date

Tom Brady's ESPN docuseries Man In The Arena will air its "final" episode next week.

Brady shared the trailer for the 10th episode, joking that was was the finale "for now at least, sorry if I messed that up with the whole unretiring thing guys."

The final episode will chronicle Brady's tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the previous nine episodes focused on his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Longtime Patriots and Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski -- who had previously been featured on episode 8 -- and the quarterback's father, Tom Brady Sr., will be featured in the final episode.

In February, Religion of Sports, a production company co-founded by Brady, Pro Football Hall of Famer/media personality Michael Strahan and filmmaker Gotham Chopra, shared a video showing the elder Brady in black and white talking about his reaction to his son's retirement decision, which concluded by announcing the 10th and final Man in the Arena episode would air in April, though not specifying on a date at the time.