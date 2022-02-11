Tom Brady Sr. Featured In Emotional In 'Man In The Arena' Finale Trailer

Tom Brady Sr. will be featured in the delayed airing of the ESPN+ docuseries chronicling his son's legendary NFL career.

Religion of Sports, a production company co-founded by Tom Brady, Pro Football Hall of Famer/media personality Michael Strahan and filmmaker Gotham Chopra, shared a video showing the elder Brady in black and white talking about his reaction to his son's retirement decision, which concluded by announcing the 10th and final Man in the Arena episode would air in April.

"This may be a little bit more emotional than I was prepared for," "Kinda caught off guard because of Tommy's announcement this morning that he's hanging up his cleats. Tom Brady Sr. said. "As parents you don't like to see them him having to battle, battle, battle, battle but tough times don't last, tough people do.

"I'm just honored, honored to be his dad and happy as can be to be able to walk the journey with him."

Tom Brady quote-tweeted the video of his father with, "Now we can talk about it. Final episode coming in April."