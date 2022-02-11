Tom Brady Sr. Featured In Emotional In 'Man In The Arena' Finale Trailer
By Jason Hall
February 11, 2022
Tom Brady Sr. will be featured in the delayed airing of the ESPN+ docuseries chronicling his son's legendary NFL career.
Religion of Sports, a production company co-founded by Tom Brady, Pro Football Hall of Famer/media personality Michael Strahan and filmmaker Gotham Chopra, shared a video showing the elder Brady in black and white talking about his reaction to his son's retirement decision, which concluded by announcing the 10th and final Man in the Arena episode would air in April.
"This may be a little bit more emotional than I was prepared for," "Kinda caught off guard because of Tommy's announcement this morning that he's hanging up his cleats. Tom Brady Sr. said. "As parents you don't like to see them him having to battle, battle, battle, battle but tough times don't last, tough people do.
"I'm just honored, honored to be his dad and happy as can be to be able to walk the journey with him."
Tom Brady quote-tweeted the video of his father with, "Now we can talk about it. Final episode coming in April."
Now we can talk about it. Final episode coming in April. https://t.co/jkxmwoGi1a— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 11, 2022
Brady officially announced his retirement on February 1, confirming his decision in a lengthy post shared on his verified Instagram account.
"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," Brady wrote. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."
Brady's confirmation came hours after hIs appearance on his Let's Go! podcast on January 31 in which he addressed conflicting reports regarding his retirement decision over the previous weekend and said he was still contemplating his decision at the time, as he'd said during his previous appearance on the show one week prior.
Brady, 44, who confirmed he was out of the country over the weekend, also said he understood the people wanting "to be in front of the news often," but reiterated that he was taking his decision "day to day" and planned to "make a great decision for me and my family" during his Let's Go! appearance prior to his official announcement.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported "Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me" on January 29.
Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624), as well as quarterback wins (243), among numerous other records.
The San Mateo native spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, leading the franchise to an NFL record six Super Bowl championships (tied with the Steelers), before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, which resulted in Tampa Bay winning its second Super Bowl in franchise history, becoming the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, last February.