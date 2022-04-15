Decision Made On Sale Of Tom Brady's $518,000 'Last Touchdown' Ball
By Jason Hall
April 15, 2022
The $518,000 sale of the football used during what was initially believed to be Tom Brady's last NFL touchdown pass has been voided.
Jeffrey Lichtman, an attorney representing the individual who purchased the football in a Lelands auction earlier this year, told the Action Network's Darren Rovell that his client reached a settlement with the consigner and Lelands Auctions.
Brady announced his decision to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season on March 13, just one month after announcing his retirement and less than 24 hours after the anonymous fan won the bid on his then-last NFL touchdown ball on March 12.
JUST IN: A settlement has been reached on the Tom Brady “last touchdown” ball that was bought from Lelands for $518,000 last month.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 14, 2022
Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman, who represented the buyer, said the sale was voided.
"The ball is worth a lot less now," sports memorabilia expert David Kohler told CBS MoneyWatch at the time, adding that the football would now be "a fraction of what it was worth."
Brady will surely add to his NFL record for touchdown passes during his the 2022 NFL season, which will make his last pass just another touchdown among the 624 for his career.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision to return for his 23rd season in a lengthy social media post on Sunday.
"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," Brady shared on his verified Twitter account.