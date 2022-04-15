Decision Made On Sale Of Tom Brady's $518,000 'Last Touchdown' Ball

The $518,000 sale of the football used during what was initially believed to be Tom Brady's last NFL touchdown pass has been voided.

Jeffrey Lichtman, an attorney representing the individual who purchased the football in a Lelands auction earlier this year, told the Action Network's Darren Rovell that his client reached a settlement with the consigner and Lelands Auctions.

Brady announced his decision to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season on March 13, just one month after announcing his retirement and less than 24 hours after the anonymous fan won the bid on his then-last NFL touchdown ball on March 12.