2 South Carolina Hotels Named Among The Best New Hotels In The World

Two hotels in South Carolina have gained a spot on the international stage thanks to a list of the best new hotels in the world.

Travel + Leisure recently released its "It List 2022" featuring the best new hotels around the world, and two in the Palmetto State earned each a coveted spot. According to the site:

"...We've aimed to showcase the properties that are at the top of their game and adding something new to the conversation, whether they're century-old stalwarts fresh off a major reno or intimate family-run boutiques that hit the sweet spot between hotel hospitality and vacation-rental hominess."

So which South Carolina hotels were named two of the best in the world?

The Loutrel in Charleston and Post House in Mount Pleasant

Located in Charleston's historic district, The Loutrel is a 50-room property that "captures the intimacy and comfort of a Southern home in a modern setting."

Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say about The Loutrel:

"The Lowcountry influence is evident as you enter the airy lobby, which draws on the wraparound porches and manicured gardens found throughout the region. The contemporary Southern feel extends to the elegant guest rooms – which range from traditional queen rooms to the 700-square-foot Premier Suite – and serve as the perfect home base for exploring the French Quarter and beyond."

The Post House in Mount Pleasant was once a neighborhood inn, but it reopened in 2020 as a boutique hotel where each room has a unique feel.

Here's what Travel + Leisure had to say about The Post House:

"On the third floor, Room 5's skylight lets you shower under the stars... Below, Room 2 includes wall-to-wall windows that gaze out on the village below. Botanical wallpaper and elegant fixtures add to the refined, homey aura, but it's the first-floor restaurant that fully elevates the experience, where local fish-and-shrimp curry and buttermilk pie will tempt you to cancel the next evening's downtown reservation."

Check out the full list here.