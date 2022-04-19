Camila Cabello Reveals The Celeb She Wanted To Marry During Carpool Karaoke

By Sarah Tate

April 19, 2022

Photo: CBS

Camila Cabello stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden to join the host for a session of "Carpool Karaoke."

During the drive, the Familia singer told host James Corden about everything from her music and her journey coming to America to the celebrity she wanted to marry when she was younger, per Billboard.

When Corden asked what it was like coming to the U.S., Cabello said she "had no idea what was happening" as she crossed the Mexican border with her mother, who "had basically the clothes on her back" and "barely any money." At just 7 years old, Cabello thought she was going to Disneyworld, bringing little more than her diary and a Monsters Inc. doll.

Speaking about her time at X Factor, which led to her time in Fifth Harmony, she told Corden that One Direction inspired her to audition for the show; however, she also revealed the true reason she chose that competition over similar shows.

"This is really embarrassing and I can only say this because it's like 10 years ago but I literally was like, 'I'm auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles. I really believed that at the time," she confessed. She added that maybe marriage wasn't exactly what she imagined, but she did think they would "fall in love."

While the pair had fun conversations, they also let loose to sing along to some of Cabello's own hit songs, like "Havana," "Don't Go Yet," "Liar," and her new collab with Ed Sheeran "Bam Bam." She even treated fans to a rendition of her favorite song to perform during karaoke: "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers.

Check out the full Carpool Karaoke session below.

