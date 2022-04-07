Camila Cabello Reveals 'Psychofreak' Lyrics Reference Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello is gearing up to release her highly-anticipated new album, and she’s drumming up the hype for her collaboration with WILLOW. Cabello shared on Instagram that “Psychofreak” is among her “Top 3” favorite songs on Familia (“and it’s not number 3”). Now, she revealed in a new interview that some of the lyrics on “Psychofreak” reference former Fifth Harmony members.

Cabello, who recently shared a teaser of the collaboration, launched her career with the girl group — which also included Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui — and split from them in 2016. Cabello sings on “Psychofreak”: “I don’t blame the girls for how it went down…”

“That song is basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up like my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry,” Cabello told Reuters, confirming that the song references Fifth Harmony. Though she said she doesn’t speak to them often, she does have “positive contact” with her former group members, according to the report. “We have been like supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff. I'm like in a in a really good place with (the other members of the group).”

Cabello, who said she recorded Familia from a mental health state of far less anxiety than her previous albums, is set to debut her latest project on Friday (April 8). The high-anticipated collaboration with WILLOW is one of four collaborations, along with the previously-released collaboration with Ed Sheeran on “Bam Bam.” See the full track list here:

Familia Celia Psychofreak ft. WILLOW Bam Bam ft. Ed Sheeran La Buena Vida Quiet Boys Don't Cry Hasta Los Dientes ft. Maria Becerra No Doubt Don't Go Yet Lola ft. Yotuel Everyone At This Party

Cabello is one of the artists included in the star-studded lineup of this year’s iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango, which is set to return to Los Angeles on June 4. Fans can tune in and stream the 2022 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango live on June 4 at 7pm PT/10pm ET as the show will be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, and on the iHeartRadio app. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, April 8 at 10am PT via axs.com.