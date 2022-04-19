Cavities Are Contagious And You Can Get Them From Kissing

For years, you've been told that if you brush and floss your teeth, you won't get cavities, and while that is mostly true, you can still get tooth decay in a surprising way - through kissing.

A dentist on TikTok revealed the news in a video where she wrote, "Thinking about the kiss I gave my husband even though he has cavities." She captioned the clip, "And that's on cavities being contagious."

Many people wrote it off as some stranger on TikTok passing off fake medical advice, but it turns out to be true. It was first noted in the 1970s and further studies have proven it. One example came in 2011, when a dentist told the New York Times about a patient in her 40s who had never before had a cavity, but then began dating a man with poor dental hygiene who hadn't been to the dentist in 18 years.