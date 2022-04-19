Future Opens Up About New Album, Working With Kanye West & More

“I’m putting myself out there,” Future said. “Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe. I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That’s why I’m giving myself, because I’m willing to correct myself. I don’t want to just…be wrong. I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”



His most recent single "Worst Day" might be an example of how intimate his new project will be. In addition to working on his own album, Future has been busy cranking out collaborations like Drake's "Way 2 Sexy" and Gunna's "Pushin P." Earlier this year, he was spotted working with Kanye West on his Donda 2 album. Ye previously praised Future as "the most influential artists of the past decade," which is probably why he chose Pluto to serve as executive producer of Donda 2. Future also touched on working with Ye in his new interview.



“Me and Kanye always had a relationship,” Future said. “But it’s hard for people to understand, because I don’t put everything on Instagram. Kanye flew me to Paris in 2011 or 2012 to work on music. [Discussing] his clothing line before it came, his shoe business before it came. People don’t know I’ve been able to go to his house, and pull up right into the crib. We just never talked about it.”



Future's new album, the title of which has not yet been revealed, is set to drop on April 29. Read the entire interview here.