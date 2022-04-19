Future Opens Up About New Album, Working With Kanye West & More
By Tony M. Centeno
April 19, 2022
Future is preparing to release one of his most personal projects to date. After cooking up fresh collaborations with Gunna and Kanye West earlier this year, the Georgia native is set to feature them plus Drake on his new album.
In a new interview GQ published on Tuesday, April 19, Future gave veteran journalist Elliott Wilson an in-depth preview of his upcoming LP. During their discussion at Jungle City studios in New York City, Future played the album for Wilson. According to Wilson's play-by-play description, the album features numerous solo tracks as well as major collaborations with Kanye West, Drake and Gunna. Future Hendrix also opened up about the overall direction of the album.
“I’m putting myself out there,” Future said. “Sharing my lifestyle with the world. Sharing my pain with the world. Sharing my ups, sharing my downs with the entire universe. I believe in the energy of the universe and manifestation. That’s why I’m giving myself, because I’m willing to correct myself. I don’t want to just…be wrong. I’m willing to give you all of me, so you can tell me how to build on me, and make me a better me.”
His most recent single "Worst Day" might be an example of how intimate his new project will be. In addition to working on his own album, Future has been busy cranking out collaborations like Drake's "Way 2 Sexy" and Gunna's "Pushin P." Earlier this year, he was spotted working with Kanye West on his Donda 2 album. Ye previously praised Future as "the most influential artists of the past decade," which is probably why he chose Pluto to serve as executive producer of Donda 2. Future also touched on working with Ye in his new interview.
“Me and Kanye always had a relationship,” Future said. “But it’s hard for people to understand, because I don’t put everything on Instagram. Kanye flew me to Paris in 2011 or 2012 to work on music. [Discussing] his clothing line before it came, his shoe business before it came. People don’t know I’ve been able to go to his house, and pull up right into the crib. We just never talked about it.”
Future's new album, the title of which has not yet been revealed, is set to drop on April 29. Read the entire interview here.