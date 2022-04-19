Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Ends Mask Mandate
By Logan DeLoye
April 19, 2022
The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is not requiring travelers and employees to wear a mask following the decision made by a federal judge in Florida to no longer require them. According to FOX5, Delta has also announced that masks are now optional for all of their passengers and employees.
FOX5 noted Delta's official announcement:
"Effective immediately, masks are optional for all airport employees, crew members and customers inside U.S. airports and on board aircraft, as well as on most international flights. Delta employees and customers may continue wearing masks if they so choose. Wearing a well-fitting mask protects the wearer, even if others around them are not wearing masks."
Though a few airlines and airports are making the decision to no longer require masks, there is still heavy debate on the subject. Some civilians believe that wearing a mask is the safe choice, while others have never been on board with the decision.
An airport spokesperson explained to FOX5 that it is up to the individual to make the choice based on what they are comfortable with.
"Although a mask mandate will no longer be enforced, employees, passengers, and visitors are reminded that masks continue to offer a level of protection against the COVID virus."