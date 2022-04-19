Kid Cudi Says He Will Not Make Music With Kanye West Again

"Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha," Cudi explains. "I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He's not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye -Scott."



The song, which is called "Rock N Roll," is one of several joints on It's Almost Dry that was produced by the "Hurricane" rapper. The collaboration is just the latest Ye-Cudi joint effort since they connected for "Moon" featuring Don Toliver off Ye's Donda album. However, a few months after the album dropped, Ye voiced his issues with Cudi amid the Chicago rapper's ongoing feud with Pete Davidson.



“Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you-know-who,” Ye said back in February. “I WOULD HAVE NEVER ASKED FOR THE LOYALTY IF IT WAS NEVER OFFERED AND I FOUND A COOL PICTURE CAUSE I LOVE CUDI AND ALWAYS WILL BUT DONDA2 IS ABOUT RUNNING BACK IN THAT BURNING HOUSE I RESPECT NOT EVERYONE GONNA BE READY FOR THE SMOKE.”



"Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f***** dinosaur hahaha," Cudi responded in Ye's Instagram comments. "everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother."



Clearly, Kid Cudi is still not over Ye's derogatory comments.