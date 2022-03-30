Kanye West And Pete Davidson's Outrageous Feud Explained

It’s been an intense year for Kanye West following his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

During his attempt to move on from his ex-wife, Ye has found love interests to keep him at bay but, in the end, his heart continues to yearn for the mother of his four children. The process of cooking up his latest album Donda 2 may have kept him busy. However, instead of fully immersing himself into his work as he’s done in the past, the seasoned rapper and genius producer found himself fueling a war of words with his ex-wife’s new flame, Pete Davidson.

Even before Davidson and Kardashian started dating last year, the tension between the Chicago rapper and the SNL actor was becoming more obvious by the day. As Kim and Pete’s relationship continued to grow, so did Ye’s short temper and it showed in every Instagram post the rapper made about his ex-wife’s new relationship.

Unfortunately, Ye’s posts have had a ripple effect in Hollywood. The feud eventually morphed into an all-out viral war that involved multiple celebrities. It got so bad Ye’s online behavior affected his chances of performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Kanye West and Pete Davidson’s problems may have blown up in recent months, but their rivalry dates back to at least 2018. In case you’re wondering how any of this even started in the first place, here’s a breakdown of Ye and “Skete’s” ongoing public feud.



Pete Davidson publicly mocks Ye on ‘SNL’ for the first time