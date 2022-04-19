Lizzo Confirms She's In A Relationship With 'Mystery Man'

Lizzo is off the market!

In an interview with Andy Cohen, the "Truth Hurts" singer confirmed she is in a relationship with the "mystery man" that she was spotted with earlier this year, per Cosmopolitan. When the host asked whether or not she was still seeing the unknown man, she simply said, "Yeah, whatever, yeah."

While she kept the details to herself, such as the name of her special someone or how long they have been together, she did open up about whether her fame has affected their relationship.

"If you have the right person, no, not at all, [fame's] not even a factor," she said. "It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."

Lizzo, who recently dropped her newest single "About Damn Time," also recently pulled double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, where she hilariously spoke about her dating life in the opening monologue, including the rumor that she was expecting a child with Captain America star Chris Evans.

"I've read a lot of gossip online that I'm dating every little white boy in Hollywood. They think I'm collecting members of One Direction like Infinity Stones," she joked. "I even heard a rumor that I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby. I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok I did where I said, 'I am pregnant with Chris Evans' baby.' It's called manifesting."