Lizzo Is 'Way Too Fine To Be This Stressed' In New Single 'About Damn Time'

The wait is over — Lizzo finally dropped new music!

Lizzo released "About Damn Time" on Friday (April 15), the first single off her upcoming album Special, which is out July 15. The new album will be the first since its wildly successful 2019 predecessor Cuz I Love You.

In addition to dropping the new track, she also shared a video directed by Christian Breslauer that opens on a group of people surrounding a chalk board inside a meeting room for a "stressed and sexy" support group. When asked to deliver a poem, Lizzo's response is pretty relatable – she runs out of the room. As she tries to collect herself outside, the beat drops and she surprises herself by joyfully dancing along.

"I been so down and under pressure, I'm way too fine to be this stressed, yeah," she sings. "Oh, I'm not the girl I was or used to be, uh b----, I might be better."

The catchy chorus grooves on as she sings, "Turn up the music, turn down the lights. I got a feelin' I'm gon' be alright. Okay, alright, it's about damn time."

The rest of the dance-heavy video filled with vivid colors, surprising transformations, flute solos and even a synchronized swim team.

Lizzo recently opened up about the inspiration behind her new track in an interview with Zane Lowe, per Pitchfork.

"'About Damn Time' can lead into so many conversations," she said. "It's about damn time I feel better, it's about damn time we get out this pandemic. It's about damn time we get the first Black female Supreme Court Justice. There's so many things. It's about damn time we popped the champagne. It's about dam time the tequila got here."

Check out the video for "About Damn Time" below.