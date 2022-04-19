North Carolina Man Left Speechless After Scoring Third Major Lottery Prize

Gregg Hensley, of Marion, is no stranger to winning the lottery. In fact, he won $20,000 in 2020 and eve scored a $10,000 prize earlier this year, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. However, when he tried his lucky with a new prize earlier this month, he won his biggest prize yet.

Hensley, a 63-year-old woodworker, entered the April 11 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing to see if the luck from his previous wins would carry over and win him another. Fortunately for him, it did and landed the $200,000 grand prize.

After seeing what he won, he was speechless. He couldn't even tell his wife what happened, instead handing her his phone so she could see the prize for herself.

"I had to hold on to something I was so stunned," he said.

Hensley claimed his newest prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (April 19), bringing home a grand total of $142,020 after all state and federal tax withholdings. He told lottery officials he plans to use his newest prize to buy a new truck and do some repairs around his house.

"With as many folks who are entering drawings, to actually win one is hard to comprehend," he said, "so to actually win three, it's mind boggling."