Pusha-T Breaks Down The Meaning Of His New Album Title

“I’m always creating a masterpiece," Pusha said, "and in the creation of that in terms of a painting, you end up telling people while they waiting on it, ‘It’s almost dry,’ because they’re always asking, ‘When will it be done?’ And you have to wait on masterpieces. Also in drug culture, a lot of times you’ll have people waiting on the product and it’s not dry yet. You can come get it when it’s dry.”



The follow-up to his 2018 album DAYTONA is set to contain 12 tracks including his previous singles "Diet Coke" produced by Kanye West, "Neck & Wrist" featuring JAY-Z and Pharrell Williams plus "Hear Me Clearly," which first appeared on Nigo's recent album. Pusha-T is also slated to have new collaborations with Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert and his brother No Malice. As far as his solo records go, Push personally believes his song "Just So You Remember" will shine brighter than the rest.



“The title says it all,” Pusha-T said. “I never want people to ever forget who they dealin’ with."



Pusha-T's new album It's Almost Dry drops Friday, April 22.

