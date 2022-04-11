Pusha-T Talks New Album, Mourning His Parents & More In Powerful Interview

“I feel like, you know, I had the best of both worlds in regards to production," Pusha-T said about working with Pharrell Williams and Kanye West, "and in regards to two people that actually understand who I am and they like two different things from me that I feel are both really great."



Pusha-T agrees with Charlamagne that It's Almost Dry is his best project yet. After discussing the making of "Neck & Wrist," the other half of The Clipse also touches on the "devastating" feedback that Pharrell gave him about his song "Hear Me Clearly" and details another new song off the album called "Brambleton." In the song, he reacts to an interview that former Clipse manager Anthony “Geezy” Gonzalez in 2020.



“I’m looking at somebody I admired, you know, having they name written across they hat, their @name or whatever,” Pusha told Charlamagne. “And I knew at that point, I don’t know who this person is no more ’cause that’s not where we from. Then I was hurt because I felt like I know him very well. And I know that he’s not a good speaker, he’s not a good talker. And he knows that about himself."



“I wanted to do the song because I think that it really speaks to who I am and like my mentality in everything,” he continued. “Whether it’s music, the streets — my mentality has always stayed the same. I’ve always been a team player."



Elsewhere in the interview, Pusha also opened up about losing his parents within the past few months. The rapper and his brother No Malice lost their father last month and grieved the loss of their mother last November. Catch a clip from the interview below and see the entire conversation up top.