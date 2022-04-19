Simple Plan have worked with Ukrainian filmmaker Jensen Noen on their recent videos for "The Antidote" and "Ruin My Life," so when his native country found itself at war with Russia, they felt they needed to do something to bring aid to the civilians who've been under attack. When it was time to brainstorm visual ideas for their next single "Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare's Over)," the band knew they wanted to hire Noen as director, as well as a fully Ukrainian cast and crew.

“When we saw the first images from the war in Ukraine, we felt so heartbroken and powerless. The impact on young children and families felt especially devastating and made us want to do something to help.” Simple Plan said in a statement. “The idea to do this video was sparked by discussions with our good friend and director Jensen Noen. We could feel just how important and personal the events in Ukraine were for him and from there, the concept for the video emerged.”

“It was very special to see all these talented Ukrainians actors, actresses and crew members come together for this cause and create such a moving and emotional music video," the band added. :"We always believed in the power of music and we hope this video can have a positive impact and raise as much money as possible for the people of Ukraine.”

In addition to hiring a Ukrainian crew, Simple Plan will also donate all proceeds generated from YouTube views to the UNICEF Ukraine Emergency Appeal, as well as a portion of the proceeds from tickets sold throughout the current tour through The Simple Plan Foundation.

"Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare's Over)" will be featured on Simple Plan's upcoming album Harder Than It Looks, which is slated for a May 6 release and can be pre-ordered here. Watch the video above.