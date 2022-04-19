Taco And Margarita Festival Coming To Nashville

Tacos and margaritas. Can you ask for a better combo?

The first-ever Taco and Margarita Festival at Nissan Stadium, in partnership with United Festival Productions, will take place later this summer as part of a multi-city tour coming to NFL stadiums across the country, according to a release from the stadium.

The family-friendly event will take over the home of the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, June 18, from 12-6 p.m. and includes food prepared by Legends Hospitality as well as more than 40 local arts and crafts vendors. Live entertainment will also be provided across four stages.

"Taking the Taco and Margarita festival on the road has been a unique opportunity for fans across the country, and we're proud to have Nissan Stadium on our list," said Adam Dobres, United Festival Productions. "Fans can look forward to amazing food and entertainment as they fully embrace the summer season!"

While standard tickets can be purchased ahead of the even for $15, VIP packages will be available to gain early access as well as free drinks and exclusive opportunities.

"Nissan Stadium is home to a wide variety of exciting events, and we always look forward to welcoming our Nashville community to enjoy entertainment-packed opportunities like this year's inaugural Taco and Margarita Festival," said Adam Nuse, vice president of business operations for the Tennessee Titans. "Nashville is known for its outstanding live entertainment and food, so it's a natural fit as a next stop on this nationwide tour."

Tickets go on sale Thursday (April 21) and are $15 in advance and $20 at the door; however children ages 12 and under get free admission. Tickets cover the price of admission as well as access to live entertainment and arts and crafts. There is an additional cost for food and drinks, which will be sold separately.

For more information about the event or how to purchase tickets, check out the website here.