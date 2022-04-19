Tennessee Couple Scores Major $1 Million Lottery Win

A couple in East Tennessee are among the newest millionaire winners thanks to the Tennessee Lottery.

Angie and Roy Moats, of Loudon, recently scored a huge in the instant-ticket "Win Big" game after purchasing a ticket from the DP Market on Highway 72 North, according to a release from the Tennessee Lottery website. The name of the game couldn't be more fitting for the couple as they landed a $1 million prize. While many people who score that big of a win waste no time in claiming it, they had to wait a few days before they could accept theirs due to Angie's work schedule.

"I held on to that ticket for dear life," he said.

In addition to the Moats, another winner scored a $1 million prize to represent the mid-state. LaRandall Beard, of Lebanon, purchased his winning Double Diamond Spectacular ticket from the Discount Tobacco on Baddour Parkway. After claiming his prize, he plans to invest a portion of his winnings and use some for home improvements.

Another couple in Middle Tennessee also won $50,000 in the April 13 Powerball drawing. Hendersonville's Douglas "Eddie" Butler told lottery officials that he doesn't play the lottery very often but he decided to get one as a birthday present for his wife, Barbie. Surprisingly, he told lottery officials he wasn't even planning on buying the ticket.

"And I bought a Powerball ticket because the person in front of me bought one," he said, "and I thought it was a good idea."