Texas State Troopers Told To Lose Weight Or Face Disciplinary Actions

A new controversial policy is forcing Texas state troopers to slim down or face consequences, reported KENS 5.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is requiring over 200 state troopers to slim down by the end of the year or else they will face disciplinary actions.

According to documents, men will be required to maintain a waist size of 40 inches or less, while women will need to maintain a waist size of 35 inches or less. If they do not reach this goal, they will have to track and share their weight loss efforts.

Any officers who fail to slim down by December will be able to be denied promotions, overtime, and even removed from enforcement duties permanently.

The Department of Public Safety claims that this new policy is designed to keep good health and fitness for all of the officers. But any officers who fail to slim down, despite passing health and fitness tests, can still be disciplined.

This new policy applies to about 4,000 officers across the state.