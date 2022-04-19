Texas Women Wanted For Stealing Over $2,000 Worth Of Meat From H-E-B

Two Texas women are wanted by police in connection to the theft of over $2,000 in meat from an H-E-B grocery store.

The alleged theft occurred Friday (April 15) at around 3:30 p.m. at the H-E-B located in the 3000 block of S. 31 Street in Temple, Texas, according to KWTX. Police said the two women were initially noticed by a store employee who saw them leaving the store with "large quantities of unpaid meat products in a shopping cart."

KWTX obtained video footage from the store that shows an H-E-B employee trying to get the meat-filled shopping cart back from the two women. One of the suspects holds on to the cart while loading the unpaid meat products into the back of a white Chrysler 300. The women eventually get into the car and drive away.

Gilberto Quintero, a man who recorded the scene from his car, told KWTX, "It was full of meat. A lot of meat. Then they just drove off, like Bonnie and Clyde."

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.