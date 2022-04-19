The Best Places To See Texas Bluebonnets This Spring

Texas bluebonnet season is upon us!

These beautiful wildflowers bloom for only a few weeks a year, so you'll want to make sure you can see and appreciate them while they're blooming! According to Austin.com, Texas bluebonnets typically hit their peak in late March to mid-April. As temperatures rise in May, bluebonnets are much less prevalent.

According to Local Profile, here are 5 of the best places to see Texas bluebonnets before they're gone.

Plano Bluebonnet Trail, Midway Road to Baywater Drive (2.6 miles), Preston Road to Old Orchard Drive (3.4 miles), Old Orchard Drive to K Avenue (4.9 miles)

Warren Park’s Freedom Meadow, 7599 Eldorado Pkwy., Frisco

The Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary, 1 Nature Pl, McKinney

The Trail at the Woods, 1424 Rollins Dr., Allen

Crowley Park, 2700 N Spring Dr., Richardson

To see the full list of the best places to see Texas bluebonnets, click here.