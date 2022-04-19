The Best Places To See Texas Bluebonnets This Spring

By Dani Medina

April 19, 2022

Texas bluebonnet season is upon us!

These beautiful wildflowers bloom for only a few weeks a year, so you'll want to make sure you can see and appreciate them while they're blooming! According to Austin.com, Texas bluebonnets typically hit their peak in late March to mid-April. As temperatures rise in May, bluebonnets are much less prevalent.

According to Local Profile, here are 5 of the best places to see Texas bluebonnets before they're gone.

  • Plano Bluebonnet Trail, Midway Road to Baywater Drive (2.6 miles), Preston Road to Old Orchard Drive (3.4 miles), Old Orchard Drive to K Avenue (4.9 miles)
  • Warren Park’s Freedom Meadow, 7599 Eldorado Pkwy., Frisco
  • The Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary, 1 Nature Pl, McKinney
  • The Trail at the Woods, 1424 Rollins Dr., Allen
  • Crowley Park, 2700 N Spring Dr., Richardson

To see the full list of the best places to see Texas bluebonnets, click here.

