The Best Places To See Texas Bluebonnets This Spring
By Dani Medina
April 19, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Texas bluebonnet season is upon us!
These beautiful wildflowers bloom for only a few weeks a year, so you'll want to make sure you can see and appreciate them while they're blooming! According to Austin.com, Texas bluebonnets typically hit their peak in late March to mid-April. As temperatures rise in May, bluebonnets are much less prevalent.
According to Local Profile, here are 5 of the best places to see Texas bluebonnets before they're gone.
- Plano Bluebonnet Trail, Midway Road to Baywater Drive (2.6 miles), Preston Road to Old Orchard Drive (3.4 miles), Old Orchard Drive to K Avenue (4.9 miles)
- Warren Park’s Freedom Meadow, 7599 Eldorado Pkwy., Frisco
- The Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary, 1 Nature Pl, McKinney
- The Trail at the Woods, 1424 Rollins Dr., Allen
- Crowley Park, 2700 N Spring Dr., Richardson
To see the full list of the best places to see Texas bluebonnets, click here.