Alligator Stalks And Captures Snake In Texas Canal In Shocking Video

An alligator was caught preying on a snake and then snapping it in a Texas canal over the weekend.

The video was shared by Kristy Garza on Facebook, who said it's something she hasn't seen in over 40 years. "Summer is almost here! Please keep a close eye on your kids & pets! Yesterday I was at my family’s place in Surfside Tx. I have never seen a alligator or a snake in the canal much less at the same time in 40+ years… 😬," she said.

Garza told KSAT she was at her parent's beach house in Surfside, Texas, to celebrate Easter. She said she started recording on her phone when she saw the snake. Garza kept recording long enough to show an alligator in the distance creeping toward the snake and eventually eating it.

Alligators eat "anything they can catch," according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. That includes fish, turtles, lizards, snakes, small mammals, water birds, crustaceans and even other alligators.

Garza said the alligator also came close to a duck and she caught that on camera, too, although it was difficult to see because of the distance.

You can watch the video here.