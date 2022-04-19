This Bakery Serves The Best Bread In Arizona

There's literally nothing on this earth that is better than a fresh, warm loaf of bread.

If we have you craving bread now (sorry, not sorry), check out this list from Love Food of where to find the best bread in every state. Here's what the food site said about its list:

The aroma of freshly baked bread is one of life’s simple pleasures, matched only by the taste of freshly baked bread. So finding an excellent local bakery, or stumbling across one on your travels, always feels special. We’ve searched across the US to pick out where to find the best bread in every state, from longstanding Jewish bakeries with incredible bagels to places that make baguettes as good as you’ll find in France. Here’s where to find the best thing since (and sometimes including) sliced bread.

In Arizona, the best bakery for bread is Lior the Baker in Scottsdale. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

The challah at Lior the Baker in Scottsdale is simply not to be missed. The shop bakes a number of different kinds including a white Jerusalem challah (made with fewer eggs), one topped with sesame seeds, an almond one and a much-lauded plain. Babka is another speciality here – the twisted, sweet bread comes in different flavours including chocolate or halva, the latter reminiscent of the sesame-based treat.

Lior the Baker is located at 10953 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd #105 in Scottsdale.

To read the full list of the best bakeries for bread in every state, click here.