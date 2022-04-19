This Is The Best Breakfast In Alabama

A Montgomery restaurant is being credited for having the best breakfast in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best breakfast in each state, which included D'Road Cafe as the top choice for Alabama.

"Who knew that a health-conscious Latin American restaurant would serve up such a killer breakfast? If you're feeling adventurous, try one of the Venezuelan-inspired dishes such as arepas, which consist of eggs, cheese and ham served in a cornmeal crust and are served with garlic aioli, or the cachapas, which are essentially sweet corn-based pancakes," Eat This, Not That's Rebecca Strong wrote. "If you're looking for a more traditional American breakfast though, D' Road Cafe also offers French Toast or eggs any way. Whatever you order, you might want to wash it all down with a cup of the "terrific" and 'flavorful' java, according to Yelpers."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best breakfast in every state: