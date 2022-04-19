This Is The Best Breakfast In Alabama

By Jason Hall

April 19, 2022

Breakfast with Sunny side up eggs and Sausage
Photo: Getty Images

A Montgomery restaurant is being credited for having the best breakfast in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best breakfast in each state, which included D'Road Cafe as the top choice for Alabama.

"Who knew that a health-conscious Latin American restaurant would serve up such a killer breakfast? If you're feeling adventurous, try one of the Venezuelan-inspired dishes such as arepas, which consist of eggs, cheese and ham served in a cornmeal crust and are served with garlic aioli, or the cachapas, which are essentially sweet corn-based pancakes," Eat This, Not That's Rebecca Strong wrote. "If you're looking for a more traditional American breakfast though, D' Road Cafe also offers French Toast or eggs any way. Whatever you order, you might want to wash it all down with a cup of the "terrific" and 'flavorful' java, according to Yelpers."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best breakfast in every state:

  1. Alabama- D'Road Cafe (Montgomery)
  2. Alaska- Snow City Cafe (Anchorage)
  3. Arizona- The Bread and Honey House (Phoenix)
  4. Arkansas- Oscar's Cafe (Eureka Springs)
  5. California- Uncle Af's (Agoura Hills)
  6. Colorado- Cafe Miriam (Denver)
  7. Connecticut- Brooklyn Baking Company (Waterbury)
  8. Delaware- Legal Grounds Cafe (Wilmington)
  9. Florida- Daily Eats (Tampa)
  10. Georgia- Fox & Fig (Savannah)
  11. Hawaii- Hawaiian Island Cafe (Waimanalo)
  12. Idaho- Ten/6 (Coeur d'Alene)
  13. Illinois- The Crepe Shop (Chicago)
  14. Indiana- Bread Basket Cafe & Bakery (Danville)
  15. Iowa- 392 Caffé (Clinton)
  16. Kansas- The Depot (Leavenworth)
  17. Kentucky- DV8 Kitchen (Lexington)
  18. Louisiana- Cafe Porch & Snowbar (New Orleans)
  19. Maine- Coffee ME Up (Portland)
  20. Maryland- Waffie (Baltimore)
  21. Massachusetts- JJ's Cafe (Brockton)
  22. Michigan- Oaks Eatery (Three Oaks)
  23. Minnesota- Cedar Coffee Company (Two Harbors)
  24. Mississippi- Sunrise Cafe (Bay Saint Louis)
  25. Missouri- Scott's Kitchen (Kansas City)
  26. Montana- Faye's Cafe (Livingston)
  27. Nebraska- Green Beans Coffee (Omaha)
  28. Nevada- Zenaida's Cafe (Las Vegas)
  29. New Hampshire- Colby's Breakfast and Lunch (Portsmouth)
  30. New Jersey- JJ's Diner (Township)
  31. New Mexico- 2G's Bistro (Albuquerque)
  32. New York- Dottie Audrey's Bakery Kitchen (Tuxedo Park)
  33. North Carolina- Savorez (Wilmington)
  34. North Dakota- Twenty Below Coffee (Fargo)
  35. Ohio- Scotty's Cafe (Columbus)
  36. Oklahoma- El Huevo Mexi Diner (Norman)
  37. Oregon- Ovation Coffee & Tea (Portland)
  38. Pennsylvania- Morgantown Coffee House (Elverson)
  39. Rhode Island- The Rhody Hen Cafe (Pawtucket)
  40. South Carolina- Maple Street Biscuit Company (Greenville)
  41. South Dakota- Josiah's Coffee House & Cafe (Sioux Falls)
  42. Tennessee- Monell's Dining & Catering (Nashville)
  43. Texas- The Aussie Grind (Frisco)
  44. Utah- Cupla Coffee (Salt Lake City)
  45. Vermont- Butler's Pantry (Stowe)
  46. Virginia- Del Ray Cafe (Alexandria)
  47. Washington- Tibbitts @ Fern Hill (Tacoma)
  48. West Virginia- Wood Iron Eatery (Fayetteville)
  49. Wisconsin- 5th and Jefferson Coffee House (Sturgeon Bay)
  50. Wyoming- Persephone Bakery (Jackson)
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.