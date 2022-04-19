This Is The Best Breakfast In Alabama
By Jason Hall
April 19, 2022
A Montgomery restaurant is being credited for having the best breakfast in Alabama.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best breakfast in each state, which included D'Road Cafe as the top choice for Alabama.
"Who knew that a health-conscious Latin American restaurant would serve up such a killer breakfast? If you're feeling adventurous, try one of the Venezuelan-inspired dishes such as arepas, which consist of eggs, cheese and ham served in a cornmeal crust and are served with garlic aioli, or the cachapas, which are essentially sweet corn-based pancakes," Eat This, Not That's Rebecca Strong wrote. "If you're looking for a more traditional American breakfast though, D' Road Cafe also offers French Toast or eggs any way. Whatever you order, you might want to wash it all down with a cup of the "terrific" and 'flavorful' java, according to Yelpers."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best breakfast in every state:
- Alabama- D'Road Cafe (Montgomery)
- Alaska- Snow City Cafe (Anchorage)
- Arizona- The Bread and Honey House (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Oscar's Cafe (Eureka Springs)
- California- Uncle Af's (Agoura Hills)
- Colorado- Cafe Miriam (Denver)
- Connecticut- Brooklyn Baking Company (Waterbury)
- Delaware- Legal Grounds Cafe (Wilmington)
- Florida- Daily Eats (Tampa)
- Georgia- Fox & Fig (Savannah)
- Hawaii- Hawaiian Island Cafe (Waimanalo)
- Idaho- Ten/6 (Coeur d'Alene)
- Illinois- The Crepe Shop (Chicago)
- Indiana- Bread Basket Cafe & Bakery (Danville)
- Iowa- 392 Caffé (Clinton)
- Kansas- The Depot (Leavenworth)
- Kentucky- DV8 Kitchen (Lexington)
- Louisiana- Cafe Porch & Snowbar (New Orleans)
- Maine- Coffee ME Up (Portland)
- Maryland- Waffie (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- JJ's Cafe (Brockton)
- Michigan- Oaks Eatery (Three Oaks)
- Minnesota- Cedar Coffee Company (Two Harbors)
- Mississippi- Sunrise Cafe (Bay Saint Louis)
- Missouri- Scott's Kitchen (Kansas City)
- Montana- Faye's Cafe (Livingston)
- Nebraska- Green Beans Coffee (Omaha)
- Nevada- Zenaida's Cafe (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Colby's Breakfast and Lunch (Portsmouth)
- New Jersey- JJ's Diner (Township)
- New Mexico- 2G's Bistro (Albuquerque)
- New York- Dottie Audrey's Bakery Kitchen (Tuxedo Park)
- North Carolina- Savorez (Wilmington)
- North Dakota- Twenty Below Coffee (Fargo)
- Ohio- Scotty's Cafe (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- El Huevo Mexi Diner (Norman)
- Oregon- Ovation Coffee & Tea (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Morgantown Coffee House (Elverson)
- Rhode Island- The Rhody Hen Cafe (Pawtucket)
- South Carolina- Maple Street Biscuit Company (Greenville)
- South Dakota- Josiah's Coffee House & Cafe (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Monell's Dining & Catering (Nashville)
- Texas- The Aussie Grind (Frisco)
- Utah- Cupla Coffee (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Butler's Pantry (Stowe)
- Virginia- Del Ray Cafe (Alexandria)
- Washington- Tibbitts @ Fern Hill (Tacoma)
- West Virginia- Wood Iron Eatery (Fayetteville)
- Wisconsin- 5th and Jefferson Coffee House (Sturgeon Bay)
- Wyoming- Persephone Bakery (Jackson)