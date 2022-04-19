This Is The Best Breakfast In Connecticut

A Waterbury restaurant is being credited for having the best breakfast in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best breakfast in each state, which included Brooklyn Baking Company as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Come for a donut—stay for more donuts. That should be the motto of this no-frills bakery," Eat This, Not That's Rebecca Strong wrote. "Yelpers claim that these confections are the best they've ever had due to their light and fluffy texture (not to mention their massive size). In particular, reviewers seem to agree that the honey glazed, cinnamon sugar, and Boston cream stand out in all their simple glory. But let's be clear, that's not all that Brooklyn Baking's menu has to offer. The breakfast sandwich (two eggs, cheese, and your choice of meat) on a Portuguese roll should hit the spot if you'd prefer a savory meal."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best breakfast in every state: