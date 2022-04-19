This Is The Best Vegetarian Restaurant In Texas

If you're looking for a break from burgers and chicken, maybe it's time to try a vegetarian restaurant.

Love Food compiled a list of the best vegetarian restaurants in every state. Here's what the food site had to say about it:

Meaty morsels like burgers, barbecue ribs and fried chicken are mainstays of American cuisine – but there are plenty of spots that focus on delicious vegetarian and plant-based dishes too. From vegan diners to fine-dining spots, we bring you the best vegetarian restaurant in every state.

In Texas, the best vegetarian spot is Verdine in Houston. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

A trendy restaurant in Houston, Verdine promises "a menu full of choices that are good for you and good for the planet" and it delivers with a host of glorious plant-based dishes. Diners dub it the best vegan spot in town, with the menu featuring the likes of Magic Mushroom Miso Soup with ginger-kombu broth, shiitake and crimini mushrooms and carrots, and a Bistro Burger made from lentil, walnut and mushroom patty with red pepper aioli. There are vegan wines on offer too.

Verdine is located at 449 W 19th St Suite C-200 in Houston.

To read the full list of the best vegetarian restaurants in every state, click here.