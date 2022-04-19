This Is The Most Affordable Suburb In Seattle

It's no secret that it can be expensive to live in metropolitan areas. That doesn't mean you have to break the bank for rent or your mortgage.

Redfin found the most affordable suburbs for every major American city, including Seattle. Researchers determined their rankings based on the website's median home sale price data, population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, and proximity to downtown Seattle.

The cheapest place to live around the Emerald City is...

SeaTac!

Writers explain why this neighborhood took the top spot:

"With a population of 31,454, SeaTac clinches the number one spot on our list as the most affordable Seattle suburb to live in. The median sale price of a home in SeaTac is nearly $300,000 less than Seattle and under 30 minutes away from downtown. Living in SeaTac, you’ll be close to SeaTac Airport for all your future travels and close to Angle Lake and Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden for scenic nature views."

Here were the Top 10 most affordable Seattle suburbs, according to Redfin. Some entries on the list are cities:

SeaTac Des Moines White Center Burien Kent Tukwila Mountlake Terrace Renton Shoreline Edmonds

Click HERE to see the full report.