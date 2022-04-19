This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings In Arizona

Whether you're a bone-in fiend or a fan of boneless, there's no questioning that chicken wings are one of the best foods of all time.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best chicken wings in every state. Here's what the food and lifestyle site said about it:

Not only are they a staple on sports bar menus, but you can also find them on the appetizer menus at fancy restaurants. Creative chefs experiment with wet sauces. And dry rubs. And frying techniques and batters. If you're a purist, though, the classic buffalo wing remains a perfect bite: a crunchy, deep-fried exterior drenched in a tangy-spicy sauce; juicy chicken; and an obligatory dunk in creamy blue cheese.

In Arizona, you can find the best chicken wings at Trapp Haus BBQ in Phoenix. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

Known as the "Jay-Z of Barbecue" and "Phil the Grill," Pitmaster Phil Johnson is a veteran of the competitive barbecue circuit and food truck world who collects awards like he does nicknames. (You might have caught him on Food Network's "BBQ Brawl: Flay v. Symon" that features celeb chefs Bobby Flay and Michael Symon). Johnson opened Trapp Haus BBQ in Phoenix in 2018, and, a year later, his Jumbo Philly Crack Wings took the crown for the "Best Wings in Phoenix" as decided by the Phoenix New Times.

Trapp Haus BBQ is located at 511 East Roosevelt Street in Phoenix.

To read the full list of the best chicken wings in every state, click here.