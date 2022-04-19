This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings In Texas

Whether you're a bone-in fiend or a fan of boneless, there's no questioning that chicken wings are one of the best foods of all time.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where to find the best chicken wings in every state. Here's what the food and lifestyle site said about it:

Not only are they a staple on sports bar menus, but you can also find them on the appetizer menus at fancy restaurants. Creative chefs experiment with wet sauces. And dry rubs. And frying techniques and batters. If you're a purist, though, the classic buffalo wing remains a perfect bite: a crunchy, deep-fried exterior drenched in a tangy-spicy sauce; juicy chicken; and an obligatory dunk in creamy blue cheese.

In Texas, you can find the best chicken wings at Breakfast Brothers in Arlington. Here's what Eat This, Not That! said to back up its decision:

You've had chicken and waffles. But have you graduated to Crack Wings and Red Velvet Waffles, yet? The Breakfast Brothers started selling their "Crack Wings" from a food truck to the Dallas nightlife scene. After many sell-out weekends, they spread their wings (get it?) and opened up their first franchise in Arlington. The creative breakfast menu is attracting locals as well as celebs from all over the South.

Breakfast Brothers is located at 130 E. Bardin Rd Suite #128 in Arlington.

