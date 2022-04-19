This Bakery Serves The Best Bread In Texas

There's literally nothing on this earth that is better than a fresh, warm loaf of bread.

If we have you craving bread now (sorry, not sorry), check out this list from Love Food of where to find the best bread in every state. Here's what the food site said about its list:

The aroma of freshly baked bread is one of life’s simple pleasures, matched only by the taste of freshly baked bread. So finding an excellent local bakery, or stumbling across one on your travels, always feels special. We’ve searched across the US to pick out where to find the best bread in every state, from longstanding Jewish bakeries with incredible bagels to places that make baguettes as good as you’ll find in France. Here’s where to find the best thing since (and sometimes including) sliced bread.

In Texas, the best bakery for bread is ThoroughBread in Austin. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

The huge air pockets, chewy texture and perfectly thick crust of the sourdough at ThoroughBread are just a few of the things that keep customers coming back. There are several varieties of the loaves including white, wheat, rye and olive, sold alongside traditional sandwich bread. While it's not a budget option, customers say they're happy to pay for this level of quality, and the loaves tend to be on the larger side too. Be sure to check out the burridoughs, like burritos but made of dough.

ThoroughBread is located at 1709 Bluebonnet Ln. in Austin.

To read the full list of the best bakeries for bread in every state, click here.