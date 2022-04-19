This Restaurant Serves The Best Sub Sandwich In Texas

Sub sandwiches, what do you call them? Subs, hoagies, po' boys, heroes, grinders or spuckies?

While you decide your favorite term for these delicious, long, hot or cold sandwiches, check out this list that Love Food compiled of the best sub sandwiches in every state. Here's what the food site said about it:

Grinders, heroes, hoagies, po’ boys: whatever you call them, America loves a sub sandwich. Held together by a submarine-shaped roll, usually perfectly balanced between fluffy, chewy and crispy, and typically served stuffed to bursting, variations can be found across the US. From classic Italian-style subs with meatballs or layers of charcuterie and cheese to a Vietnamese bánh mì, these are the best places to eat a sub sandwich in every state.

In Texas, you can find the best sub sandwich at Tucci’s Southside Subs in Austin. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

Locally sourced deli meats and freshly baked bread are used for the very special hoagies and Philly cheesesteaks turned out at the popular Tucci’s Southside Subs, owned by Pennsylvania-born David Tucci. The two shops, both in South Austin, are go-to places for classic Italian subs so good that they put every other sandwich in the shade. They make a great veggie sub, too – though, really, everything on the menu is delicious.

There are two Tucci's Southside Subs locations in Austin: 801 E William Cannon Dr. and 7101 Hwy 71 W, a5.

To read the full list of the best sub sandwiches in every state, click here.