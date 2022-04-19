Washington Woman Facing Charges For Mailing Drugs Hidden In Books

A Washington state woman is accused of sending drugs tucked away inside books to a jail and state prison, according to Inside Edition.

Yakima County investigators claim the 53-year-old suspect, whose name wasn't revealed, was arrested last week after authorities found suboxone within the cover of a Bible mailed to a North Street Jail inmate. Officials say they were tipped off by an informant reporting about the inmate receiving and selling packages within the jail.

Officials tracked the package back to a Sunnyside, Washington store that offered shipping services. One of the store's owners told authorities the suspect sent six other packages to the jail disguised as Amazon packages.

The woman was booked on three counts of possessing suboxone with intent to deliver and three counts of third-degree introducing contraband into a corrections facility, according to reporters. As for the inmate who received the packages, he was transferred to the Airway Heights Correction Center.

A Yakima County prosecutor requested a $7,500 bail for the woman but her defense attorney asked for her release, citing cooperation with investigators and telling detectives she was directed to mail to drugs to inmates, Big Country News reports.

The local outlet says Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson ordered the release of the 53-year-old suspect under the pretrial release program.