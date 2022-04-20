2022 Pilgrimage Festival Lineup Announced: See Who's Performing

The list of performers for the 2022 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival was announced, and the lineup is stacked.

The Pilgrimage Festival is returning to Franklin, Tennessee, this fall for a full list of incredible performance from some of the biggest names in music, including Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers and Jon Batiste, who recently won Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards for his hit album We Are.

Other artists scheduled to perform at the September 24-25 festival include: Elle King, Lake Street Dive, Lennon Stella, Dawes, Trampled by Turtles, Marty Stuart, Better Than Ezra, Brittney Spencer, Butch Walker, The Brummies, Tigirlily and many more. Check out the full list of performers here.

According to FOX 17, tickets for the festival, which is in its eighth year, go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday (April 21). Learn more by checking out the festival's website.

The two-day festival, held at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm just outside of Nashville, made its triumphant return in 2021 with a diverse lineup after the pandemic forced the 2020 event to be canceled. Speaking of the "musical drought," Pilgrimage co-founder Kevin Griffin announced the "one-of-a-kind" festival's return, promising good music, food, libations and crafts.