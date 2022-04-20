Arizona's Largest Weed Dispensary Launches Shuttle Service From Airport

To celebrate 4/20, Arizona's largest marijuana dispensary has launched a shuttle service from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

And the best part? It's free!

Mint Cannabis' new shuttle service will pick up travelers from either of the airport's terminals and take them to the store's flagship location in Guadalupe, according to AZCentral. The shuttle service is only available for people 21 and older.

"National Cannabis Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate how much our industry has evolved and grown. It’s also a great day to make history by delivering more innovation and excitement, while also finding ways to thank our patients, customers, visitors, and the community at large for their support," CEO Eivan Shahar said in a press release.

This isn't the first 420-related launch from the dispensary. According to AZCentral, The Mint's kitchen serves marijuana-infused pizza, burgers and other snacks. They've also offered free weed products to those who got a COVID-19 vaccine.

Mint Cannabis has also launched the "420 Shuttle" for groups of 10-15 people that will provide transportation to one of their locations.

You can reserve a seat on the shuttle online here.