Arizona's Largest Weed Dispensary Launches Shuttle Service From Airport

By Dani Medina

April 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

To celebrate 4/20, Arizona's largest marijuana dispensary has launched a shuttle service from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

And the best part? It's free!

Mint Cannabis' new shuttle service will pick up travelers from either of the airport's terminals and take them to the store's flagship location in Guadalupe, according to AZCentral. The shuttle service is only available for people 21 and older.

"National Cannabis Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate how much our industry has evolved and grown. It’s also a great day to make history by delivering more innovation and excitement, while also finding ways to thank our patients, customers, visitors, and the community at large for their support," CEO Eivan Shahar said in a press release.

This isn't the first 420-related launch from the dispensary. According to AZCentral, The Mint's kitchen serves marijuana-infused pizza, burgers and other snacks. They've also offered free weed products to those who got a COVID-19 vaccine.

Mint Cannabis has also launched the "420 Shuttle" for groups of 10-15 people that will provide transportation to one of their locations.

You can reserve a seat on the shuttle online here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.